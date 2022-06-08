Jojo Zarur has responded to rumors about herself and Kevin Gates, after the two were spotted out together, earlier this week. Sharing a video of Gates demanding that fans not "play with anything I love," Zarur added a message of her own.

"I've been being real positive with you guys, you know what I'm saying, and like I said, I'm not speaking on my behalf," Gates introduces the clip.

He continued: "I just want you to know one thing, I'm not any of these other pussy ass rappers that walk around with security, bitch ass n****s. If y'all play with anything I love, I'm letting you know now. I hope everybody hears me. I'm ready to do a life sentence. I love you all. Y'all have a beautiful day."



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Reposting the video, Jojo added the caption, "play with me if you want to," with a blushing emoji on her Instagram Story.

Gates has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dreka, since October 2015. The couple share two children in Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Koren Gates.

Speaking about his partner in 2015, he told Complex that she is more than just a longtime girlfriend: "No, I’ve never had a longtime girlfriend. I have a best friend. We’ve been friends for 14 years. I tell her about everything, and she’s my business partner. Yeah, she’s my business partner and my life partner. I don’t do girlfriends. That’s a fling."

Despite being committed for so long, rumors of a breakup between Gates and Dreka have circulated at multiple points over the years.

Check out the video of Gates with Zarur's caption below.



