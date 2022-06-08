It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.

Social media users were getting used to seeing their farm lifestyle as they reconnected away from the hustle and bustle of the industry and city life, but a clip shared this evening (June 7) went viral after it looked as if Kevin Gates was out on the town with a Love & Hip Hop Miami star.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

According to reports, Gates was filmed as he was strolling along the streets of New York City with a lady friend on his arm. The Shade Room reposted the video and while it looked like a heartwarming fan moment for the rapper, internet sleuths were piecing together who the woman he was with may have been. It didn't take long for them to identify her as Jojo Zarur from the Miami franchise of the hit VH1 series.

This hoopla caused the public to begin speculating, especially following Gates's recent exchange in the comment section to one of his posts where fans began questioning him about Dreka. One person said they were a fan of the couple as a unit, to which Gates replied that he guessed he lost a fan because he put his happiness first.

Check it out below.