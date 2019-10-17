It's safe to say that Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka are quite the freaky couple. On a damn-near weekly basis, the Baton Rouge rapper reminds us how he uses mangos and peaches to practice giving oral sex, also going into several more of his odd habits. After releasing his solid album I'm Him, Gates has continued to find his name in the headlines for all the wild things that exit his mouth. Just yesterday, he told a story about what motivated him to lose weight. "I had my shirt off and I was holding my patna's baby and his baby tried to suck on my breast," said the recording artist, deciding to shed some pounds shortly after. Today, he's celebrating his wedding anniversary with Dreka and, in order to ring in a new chapter in their lives, Dreka copped him a pretty crazy cake.



Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

The elaborate design shows both of them laying in bed with the caption "Still Going Hard" underneath. Complete with removable bed sheets, Dreka showed us all what was underneath the covers and we can't say we were surprised. Removing the satin sheets, she can be seen grabbing Gates' junk with one hand. Whoever gets that piece of the cake might want to consider rinsing their mouth directly afterwards.

Hopefully, their young children don't come across this when they're cruising through their socials. Happy anniversary, Kevin and Dreka!