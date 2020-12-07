James Harden's recent actions have been the subject of scrutiny as of late especially since they come after a trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall. While it was said that Harden wanted Wall over Westbrook, the Rockets superstar has been ducking his own team as he decided to skip out on the team's media day and first practice session. In fact, Harden was seen partying it up with the likes of Lil Baby, all while offering a cryptic IG message.

During media day, Rockets point guard John Wall was asked about Harden's absence and whether or not it is having a negative effect on the team. As Wall noted, he firmly believes that Harden is committed to the Rockets organization and that he even had a conversation with the Rockets star, noting that it was productive.

Rumors have been swirling in regards to Harden's unhappiness with the Rockets and these latest antics are certainly adding fuel to an already growing fire. With the season starting in just about 15 days, the Rockets could have a real problem on their hands, especially if Harden delays the process of coming back to the squad.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images