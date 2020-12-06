Ever since it was revealed that Russell Westbrook wanted out of Houston, there have been rumors floating around that James Harden wants to leave, as well. Of course, earlier this week, Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall, which was seen as a bit of a lateral move for both teams. Regardless, Rockets fans were optimistic that this would be enough to keep Harden in Houston, although based on his recent actions, it looks like Harden has already checked out.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Harden was supposed to be in Houston on Thursday as mandated by Rockets policy. Instead, Harden spent the evening with Lil Baby as he celebrated the rapper's birthday. Since then, Harden has yet to report to Rockets training camp, and today, head coach Stephen Silas revealed that Harden was nowhere to be found. This eventually led to a cryptic message on Harden's IG, where he posted nothing but a cringing face emoji.

Silas also noted that he has no clue about Harden's commitment to the team and would defer to Harden himself to answer such questions. Based on his own head coach's response, it's clear that Harden hasn't given the Rockets much hope this offseason and as the season draws closer, we could be seeing some extra juicy drama coming out of Houston.

Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on this situation, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images