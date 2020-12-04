Lil Baby is seriously being spoiled on his twenty-sixth birthday. The superstar rapper has been having one hell of a year, earning two GRAMMY Award nominations for "The Bigger Picture" and becoming the first artist this year to go double-platinum with an album. When the Atlanta native told the world it was his turn, he meant it.

He spent the last two nights with friends and family celebrating his birthday, putting on the so-called Ice Ball last night, a private gathering for his closest loved ones. Of course, Jayda Cheaves and James Harden were both invited to the shindig, for which the only dress code requirement was a lot of ice. They both came through with some seriously lavish gifts, which Baby was definitely appreciative of.

"Don’t Play With Him," said Lil Babyabout James Harden, who creatively gave him a Prada bag ('cause he's proud of him) filled with honey buns, a hundred bands, and a brand new Richard Mille watch. "How the fucc I get a bag full of honey buns with a honey bun an a Richard Millie !! Mannn @jharden13 brooooo wtf !! An I’m drunk."

Not to be outdone by one of the highest-paid ballers in the NBA, Lil Baby's girlfriend Jayda Cheaves went one-up for her man, copping him a Richard Mille of her own, dropping $200,000 on the exclusive timepiece, of which only twelve were produced.

That's not even all, though. Quality Control boss P copped Baby a brand new Bentley, wrapping it up in a nice bow for the rapper.

"Just When I Thought Shìt Couldn’t Get Better It Got Better," said Baby. "@qcmceo_p thank you bro not for this car but for helping me change my fuccin life .... I get all theese gifts because I look out for everybody I’m never saying no to nobody so they can’t wait to go hard for me !! Love all y’all !!"

It must feel good to be Lil Baby right now.

On his birthday, he dropped a couple of new songs and videos, which fans are giving some serious praise. Check them out here.