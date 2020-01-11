16-time WWE Champion John Cena has transitioned from a full-time competitor in the WWE to a Hollywood actor, but he always seems to come around for "The Show of Shows," Wrestlemania. And with the road to Wrestlemania kicking off at the Royal Rumble later this month, fans are wondering if The Face That Runs The Place will be in action when the WWE invades Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cena spoke about his wrestling days and the possibility of a return at Wrestlemania 36.

"I always like for them to give me ideas and then me kind of make it my own. I know we have have a small, large event called WrestleMania around the corner. It just so happens to be in Tampa. That's kinda where I live, so I'll be in the neighborhood. Suicide Squad should be done. But it's not like I call someone up and be like, 'I wanna be in WrestleMania.' Those spots are very coveted. There are performers that work all year, 250 shows a year, to earn those spots. I would love to earn one of those spots."

2019 marked the first time in more than 15 years that Cena went a full calendar year without having a match at a pay-per-view event. He wrestled sparingly last January and reprised his role as The Doctor Of Thuganomics at Wrestlemania 35 but that was just for a segment with Elias and not a real match.

Furthering the belief that Cena's will return for Wrestlemania 36, he recrently told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, "And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

Randy Orton has thrown his hat in the ring for a Mania match with Cena - but as Cena noted, we'll just have to wait and see what Vince McMahon and co.

JP Yim/Getty Images