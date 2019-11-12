John Cena's WWE appearances are few and far between nowadays but he always seems to come around for the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Wrestlemania. There are still approximately five more months before Wrestlemania 36 takes place in Tampa, Florida but WWE veteran Randy Orton is already throwing his hat in the ring for a match with Cena in April.

The Viper issued the following challenge on IG earlier this week: "Why yes @johncena I am up for a challenge, are you? Let’s say ohhhh I dunno, #Wrestlemania36 maybe? Or does Hollywood have you booked solid? #WM36"

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso informed Cena of Orton's IG post during a recent interview and the 16-time champ revealed that he plans to be at Wrestlemania 36 - but it's up to the WWE to decide his opponent.

“I wasn’t even aware of that. I never make the matches, I’m just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I’m becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I’m very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon. And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

Of course, if he were truly adamant about having a match with Orton we're sure Vince McMahon would oblige. Cena last appeared in the WWE at Wrestlemania 35 back in April, when he reprised his role as the "Dr. of Thuganomics" for a segment with Elias. He is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most WWE Championship title reigns (16), and one would assume he'll get an opportunity to break that record when he's good and ready.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images