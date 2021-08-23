John Cena is one of the most beloved wrestlers of the modern era and whenever he makes an appearance, WWE fans go wild. At this point in his career, Cena is more focused on doing movies and pursuing other business ventures. Despite this, he has been known to pop out from time to time and return to the WWE for some one-off matches and storylines.

On Saturday, Cena was back to business as he got to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the championship belt. In the end, it was Reigns who came out victorious, and at the end of it all, Brock Lesnar made his return with a shocking entrance that had fans talking on social media.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

After his loss, Cena took to Twitter this morning where he thanked all of the WWE fans out there for their support, while also hinting that he may not be returning to the WWE for a while.

"Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon," he wrote.

Cena is a busy man and we're sure he will be announcing a new project sooner rather than later. After all, after appearing in The Suicide Squad, he is a man in high demand.