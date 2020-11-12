Their romance may be over, but Nikki Bella and John Cena have a long history that can't be erased. The couple detailed their relationship for reality television on multiple shows and for many years, and their breakup devastated not only them but their millions of fans worldwide. Last month, news surfaced that Cena wed Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony and earlier this year, Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son into the world. Following the birth of her firstborn, Nikki said John Cena reached out to her to offer his congratulations.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

“John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years,” the former WWE wrestler, 36, told Us Weekly as she promoted the next season of Total Bellas. “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

Nikki explained that Cena reached out to both her and her twin sister Brie Bella after they both gave birth. “We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

