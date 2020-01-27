WWE kicked off the road to Wrestlemania on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, and there is plenty for wrestling fans to be excited about. For one, WWE legend Edge is officially back.

The R-Rated Superstar made his shocking return as the No. 21 entrant in the Royal Rumble event, marking his first real in-ring action in over nine years.

Edge delivered several spears during the Rumble before finally being eliminated by Roman Reigns in the final moments of the match. It remains to be seen which superstar Edge will feud with moving forward, but fans can expect the big payoff to come at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa in April.

Earlier in the Royal Rumble, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar set a record by eliminating 13 people in a row up until NXT's Keith Lee entered the fold. Shortly thereafter, Drew McIntyre got into the mix and sent Lesnar over the top rope with a well-timed Claymore Kick. McIntyre stared down Lesnar after the fact and later went on to win the Royal Rumble, which will surely set up a clash between The Scottish Psychopath and The Beast Incarnate at Wrestlemania.

Elsewhere on the card, Charlotte Flair won the 30-woman Royal Rumble, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan in a brutal Strap Match, and Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka.

Check out some more highlights from the 2020 Royal Rumble below.