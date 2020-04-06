John Cena and Bray Wyatt were tasked with putting on a show at WrestleMania 36 and they didn't disappoint as they offered up perhaps one of the most entertaining matches we have ever seen. Of course, due to the Coronavirus, there were no fans at Wrestlemania 36. This meant the WWE needed to get creative as a way to supplement fan excitement. Well, Wyatt did exactly that as he helped orchestrate the Firefly Fun House match, starring his signature character, The Fiend.

This match had numerous callbacks to Cena's past, including his infamous character, the Doctor of Thuganomics. The fight was more of a production than anything else as there were multiple sets and a whole lot of antics from both wrestlers. It was easily the closest thing the WWE has done to a full-on acid trip.

In the end, Wyatt came away with the victory although thanks to all of the effects and production value, the results were a tad ambiguous, and certainly secondary to what we had all witnessed. Following this match, the WWE received widespread praise from fans who felt like they took a huge risk that paid off immensely.

All things considered, this was a great event and the WWE put on a wild show despite the unfortunate circumstances.