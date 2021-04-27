Joey Trap Charges The Game On "Trappin' Ain't Unfair"

Joey Trap has been slowly rising the ranks on his own terms. The New York rapper has been flooding the streets with new music over the past few years but 2020 found him unleashing project after project on what felt like a bi-monthly basis. Needless to say, he's been active and he has even more music on the way following the release of LOYALTY last month.

With a new album titled, Professional arriving soon, the rapper slid through with his latest single, "Trappin Ain't Unfair." The rapper reflects on the streets and the losses that naturally come with it with a Travis Scott-like effect coating his vocals.

It serves as the second release from his new album following the title track. Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Trappin' ain't unfair

You gotta hustle to stay off the grid

Bitch, you on welfare

How in the fuck could you hate on the kid?