Joey Fatts & G Perico Unite For New Single "None Of That"

Joey Fatts has been bubbling in the West Coast underground for about eight years now. He's been making quiet moves, amassing an impressive resume working alongside artists like Snoop Dogg, Mac Miller, and Curren$y.

He also produced the song "Jodye" for A$AP Rocky in addition to joining him on the mic on 2013's "Choppa" with Danny Brown.

The rapper has since settled into a decidedly more laidback artistic output and this latest song shows where his head's been at lately.

He's joined by the prolific South Central rapper G Perico and together over a lowkey R&B inspired beat, the two reflect on where their drive and hustle got them.

The accompanying visuals for the single find the two rappers posted up by the Fatburger in front of their old school whips.

Check out the video for "None of That" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. Are you feeling Joey Fatts' latest single?

Quotable Lyrics

AC full blast while I smoke my dope

I was down bad now I'm gettin dough

Choppa big as Gary Coleman, that's a different stroke

I blame the set, grinding with the locs