Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Namir Blade, & Solemn Brigham Snap On "Black Rock"

Mello Music Group has officially announced the release of their new compilation album Bushido. Due out for release on April 2nd, the stacked project is set to feature appearances from ApriQuelle Chris, Open Mike Eagle, Solemn Brigham, Oddisee, Homeboy Sandman, Zackey Force Funk, Skyzoo, Namir Blade, Oddisee, James Shahan, Joell Ortiz, Stalley, Dueling Experts, RJ Payne, Murs, Cambatta, Kool Keith, B-Real, and The Perceptionists.

Now, the first single "Black Rock," featuring Joell Ortiz, Namir Blade, Stalley, and Solemn Brigham, has arrived in a flurry of bars. Over an ice-cold banger, Joell Ortiz whips up a relentless flow, stringing together words with precision as he raises the stakes with his opening verse. "That Brooklyn borough is thorough, over bitches Bengals they through bullets like Burrow, and put you in the ground like you burrowed," he spits. "Then spin your block again just to make all that murder shit plural / I can't believe I made it like sperm that's supposed to be sterile."



What follows are verses from Blade, Stalley, and Brigham, each of whom fleshes out the posse cut with distinctive style and well-honed lyricism. It's clear that Mello Music Group values the art of penmanship, and expect Bushido to feature plenty more where that came from.

Will you be tuning in when the compilation lands on April 2nd?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

That Brooklyn borough is thorough

Over bitches Bengals they through bullets like Burrow

And put you in the ground like you burrowed

Then spin your block again just to make all that murder shit plural

I can't believe I made it like sperm that's supposed to be sterile

