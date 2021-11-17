Just last week, it was revealed that Joel Embiid had contracted COVID-19, at perhaps the worst time possible. It is never a good time to get the virus, although when you consider that it came amid the drama concerning Ben Simmons, it's easy to see why Sixers fans were devastated by it. Embiid has missed about a week with the virus, and according to reports, he has been symptomatic which has ultimately caused him to take an extended break from practice.

According to reporter Keith Pompey, there is a hope that Embiid can return on Thursday, November 18th, however, with his conditioning taking a huge hit, it could be a while before Embiid decides to return. In fact, Pompey believes that return could even come next week.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Per Pompey:

"I’m hearing, it’s fluid. The earliest he can return is Thursday (Nov. 18). I’m hearing it could be a little later than that because he was symptomatic when he contracted Covid-19. Not only does he have to get the two negative tests and quarantine, Joel is one of these guys that when he takes time off, he’s a big guy and easily gets out of shape. He hasn’t been doing anything basketball-wise."

After a hot start, the Sixers are now 8-7 and are clinging to the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Of course, there is still a lot of time left this season, and with Embiid returning, the Sixers should be back on track soon.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

