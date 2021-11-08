Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league and he is instrumental to the success of the Philadelphia 76ers, especially when you consider what is happening with Ben Simmons. The team needs someone to pick up the slack, and Embiid has been doing a very good job of it. Unfortunately, this extra burden has led to some injury issues, and despite his best efforts, they are starting to get the better of him.

For instance, Embiid was going to take tonight off against the New York Knicks. He was looking to get some rest considering the team was playing on back-to-back nights. Now, however, that rest will be extended as Embiid is now in health and safety protocols.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As Shams Charania reports, Embiid will now miss at least 10 days of action, however, he has the opportunity to return if he can log two straight negative COVID-19 tests. This news comes at an interesting time when you consider how staff across the league are now getting booster shots for the COVID vaccine. Players were supposed to get a booster this week, although Embiid will now have t wait.

It remains to be seen how long Embiid will be out of commission for, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.