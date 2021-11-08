Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have had a lot of drama over the past couple of months. It is clear that Simmons no longer wants to be in Philly, and he is doing the bare minimum to make them think he will stay. While the team eventually stopped fining him, they restarted their efforts recently as Simmons refused to see a mental health specialist.

In a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was revealed that Simmons does not like the specialists on staff and that he is currently seeing his own professionals. As a way to get the team off of his back, Simmons is now providing the Sixers with all of his medical records. which includes those from his therapy sessions. While some stuff remains confidential, it appears as though Simmons has done enough to avoid fines, at least for now.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Per Charania:

“Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Simmons has provided the organization with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has access to Simmons’ mental health professionals, but those professionals are not able to provide further information to the 76ers without Simmons’ consent due to patient confidentiality. So far, Philadelphia does not have a mental health doctor on its staff with whom Simmons is comfortable, sources say. Simmons is allowed the ability to seek treatment from outside the 76ers’ physicians for mental assistance.”

At this point, there is still no timeline for Simmons' return to the lineup, and at this point, it could still be months out from here. The Sixers are stumped, and it's not going to get better for the foreseeable future.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

