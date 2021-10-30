With Ben Simmons out of the Philadelphia 76ers lineup, Joel Embiid has had to take on the vast majority of the responsibilities for the team. The superstar center is doing a solid job so far, although there is no doubt that it has come at a great toll on his physical health. In the first game of the season, Embiid found himself with a knee injury and since that time, he has been trying to play through it so that the team isn't without its two key superstar players.

According to Sixers Wire, Embiid recently spoke out about this experience, and as you can imagine, it has not been an easy one. The Sixers star is trying his best to work through it, and as he explained, he just wants to be available for his teammates, no matter the cost.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I’m just trying to be available for my teammates, for my team every single night,” Embiid said. “Trying to do the best job I can. Every single year, I come in with the mindset of trying to play in as many games as I can. This year, obviously, it’s unfortunate, I got hit during the first game. It kinda handicapped me, but every single year, I come in with the mindset that I gotta play in more games than I have in the past. So far, this year, I’m on the right path. Whatever I’m needed to do, I’m gonna be doing it for the Sixers.”

The Sixers roster is shrouded in uncertainty right now although with Embiid on the team, there is no doubt that they will be competing for a playoff spot by year's end.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

