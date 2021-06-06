After suffering a meniscus tear in his right knee during the first round of the playoffs, there was a concern that Joel Embiid wouldn't be good to go for the start of the 76ers' second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid played like an MVP candidate this season and whenever he is on the court, he has the chance to be a huge threat. He's playing the best basketball of his life, and it would have been devastating to his team if he couldn't make it to the court for Game 1.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Embiid and the 76ers received some incredible news today as Embiid was officially cleared to play in Game 1, which starts in just a few minutes from the time of writing this.

The Hawks are a team brimming with confidence right now thanks to a five-game series against the New York Knicks. While they might be heavy underdogs, the Hawks are ready to give the 76ers a tough test, and with Embiid in the lineup, that test is about to get a lot harder.

Also, give us your predictions for this series, in the comments below.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images