Joel Embiid had himself a phenomenal season with the Philadelphia 76ers and as a result, the team ended up first in the Eastern Conference standings. They played great together in the first round against the Washington Wizards, and eventually won in just five games. Unfortunately, Embiid ran into some injury issues throughout the series and now, he has been diagnosed with a small lateral miniscus tear. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to return in time for the start of the team's second round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Dwight Howard via reporter Tom Moore, Embiid has actually been looking quite good in practice, and there is a chance he could be available in Game 1. Of course, Howard isn't making such decisions, although he does get to see Embiid everyday while they train.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“(Embiid) looked good,” Howard said. “His movement looked good laterally. I think he should be ready to go, (but) we don’t want to rush him back. … He looked like his old self.” Head coach Doc Rivers stated that Embiid is making progress although they can't make any real guarantees ahead of Game 1.

The first game of the series will go down on Sunday, which gives Embiid another day of rest before the second round officially begins. Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on Embiid's condition.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

[Via]