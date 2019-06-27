Philadelphia 76ers All Star center Joel Embiid unknowingly sparked rumors that he and his model girlfriend Anne de Paula had secretly gotten engaged recently - but a collection of internet slueths seem to have already disproven the story.

It all started when Embiid shared a video of he and de Paula on their vacation in China. As seen in the footage and images provided below, de Paula appeared to be sporting a large ring on her left ring finger, and the rumors quickly spread from there. However, some attentive fans later pointed out that de Paula's ring is actually on her right hand, and she has been wearing it for weeks.

Embiid and de Paula have reportedly been dating since last Fall.

When asked about his dating life as an NBA star, Embiid told GQ's Clay Skipper last year, "You gotta do your background check. You don't want to be that guy marrying a girl that someone else in the NBA has been with.... I'm sure some guys end up getting married to women that have been around. And maybe on the court they also get told"—here he lowers his voice to a whisper—"Hey, I fucked your wife.")