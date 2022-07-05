Joe Rogan says that he's declined to have former President Donald Trump on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on multiple occasions. The comedian discussed his opinion of Trump during an appearance on The Lex Fridman Podcast, Monday.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," Rogan told Fridman. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time."

He added: "I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

From there, Rogan says that he believes Trump will run for President again in 2024, when he will take on Joe Biden.

"He's going to run again," Rogan said, adding that he'd be "running against a dead man," referring to the current 79-year-old president.

"Did you see him on 'Jimmy Kimmel' the other day? He was just rambling," Rogan said of Biden. "If he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every fucking talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."

He also remarked that the Trump era will be considered "one of the weirder times when people look back historically about the division in this country."

Despite not wanting to platform Donald Trump on his podcast, Rogan has spoken with a number of other politicians on his show, including Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, and more.

Check out Rogan's discussion on The Lex Fridman Podcast below.

