Deontay Wilder has proven himself to be one of the most feared boxers in the heavyweight division. He has been able to defend his WBC title at every single turn and fans are consistently stunned at what he's able to do in the ring. Last Saturday, Wilder won yet another big match as he knocked out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round. Wilder was able to get one good punch which ultimately ended the fight once and for all.

While boxing hasn't always been his expertise, UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan has always been intrigued by the sport. In a recent podcast with Firas Zahabi, he broke down Wilder's knockout and simply couldn't believe what he had seen.

"The touch of death and there is no better example then what we saw Saturday night with Deontay Wilder," Rogan said. "Jesus Christ can that guy punch."