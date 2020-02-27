Tyson Fury made it look too easy when he handed Deontay Wilder his first loss this past weekend in Las Vegas. Fury beat the brakes off Wilder from the opening bell up until Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round, as the Gypsy King emphatically staked his claim as boxing's heavyweight champion.

It was a completely different fight from their epic 12-round battle in December of 2018, and a true testament to how Fury masterfully adjusted his game over the last 14 months. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan shed some light on exactly what Fury learned during their first clash, and how he expertly applied that knowledge in the lead up to, and during, the rematch.

Says Rogan:

“He [Fury] said he figured out in the first fight — in the 12th round, he started backing Deontay up — Deontay can’t fight backing up. Because Deontay is a guy who pushes forward, and he’s got this ridiculous power. Everybody’s scared of his power, so everybody’s moving all the time. Fury realized in the 12th round after Deontay knocked him down, almost knocked him out, he got up and started chasing Deontay, and Deontay fought sloppy. He said he looked awkward. His footwork didn't look so good.”

In discussing Fury's typical herky-jerky style of fighting, Rogan noted how Fury had to tweak his game plan, which included a switch to a more knockout-hungry trainer, in order to floor Wilder. Says Rogan, "He realized for this fight he had to fight a different way. To shock Deontay, he had to come at Deontay full blast, get in his face from the jump and that's exactly what he did."

Check out his full thoughts about Wilder-Fury in the video embedded below.