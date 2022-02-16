Joe Burrow came into the Super Bowl as a huge underdog. The Bengals made an improbable run to the Super Bowl, and in the end, they almost won. Unfortunately for Burrow, the Rams defense was simply too much to overcome, especially since his offensive line couldn't stop anything. The offensive line had been a problem all season long, and in the Super Bowl, they were the Bengals' ultimate demise.

In the second half of the game, Burrow ended up going down with what seemed to be some sort of knee injury, which had fans worried that he wouldn't be able to finish the game. Despite the issue, Burrow worked through it and finished the game to the best of his abilities. While the Bengals didn't win, it showcased Burrow's heart for the game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Burrow's injury was a bit worse than some had originally let on. Essentially, Burrow sprained his MCL which limited his ability to move around in the pocket. Of course, this injury was caused by the weaknesses of the offensive line, which means the Bengals have some obvious holes to fill on their roster next season.

The NFL offseason will see a ton of movement, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the football world.