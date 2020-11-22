Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL Season, reportedly being diagnosed with a torn ACL.

"Thanks for all the love," the quarterback wrote on Twitter after the Bengal's 20-9 loss to the Washington Football Team, Sunday. "Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the injury has been confirmed to be a torn ACL: "QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL based on the initial diagnosis, source said. There may be additional damage. Burrow signaled it with his tweet, but the MRI confirming the injury would end his stellar rookie season."

Burrow was tackled awkwardly in the third quarter after being sacked by multiple Washington defenders.

“I was hurt, cause I know how bad he wants it. He a dude, I know Joe want it," Washington's Chase Young said after the game. "I said ‘I love you and get well. I pat him on the head and say a little prayer to God. Nothing else I could do.”