Joe Budden has been making headlines in the past few weeks and not all of it has been surrounding the future of The Joe Budden Podcast. Though his dealings with Spotify were made public, allegations of domestic abuse surfaced around the same time. His ex-girlfriend, Tahiry, alleged that he had been physically abusive towards her during her relationship. He went on to deny it but new allegations have surfaced following a leaked call between himself and the mother of his child, Cyn Santana.

Cyn accuses Joe of chasing and dragging her in the alleged call, though Joe denies that he ever laid a finger on her. Nonetheless, it didn't take long for these allegations to circulate, prompting Joe to respond to it all.

"Bro idk who you pissed off but the smear campaign is crazy @JoeBudden," a fan tweeted to him as the news spread across Twitter. Though Joe didn't say too much, he made it clear that this won't break him.

"You can’t kill nothing that’s ready to die," he responded.

At this point, Cyn Santana has yet to respond to the alleged phone call or Joe Budden but we will keep you updated if she ultimately does. Peep Joe's tweet below.