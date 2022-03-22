LeBron James dropped 38 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, and it resulted in a win for his Lakers. The team is in desperate need of a winning streak right now, however, they will likely have to end up in a play-in game, regardless. Either way, LeBron has been carrying his team, and as he explained last night, he is having the time of his life this season, despite everything that has gone on.

While appearing on First Take with Stephen A. Smith today, JJ Redick decided to go against the grain as many critics were looking to rag on these recent comments. As Redick explains, LeBron is coming to grips with where he is in his career, and that he has ultimately earned the right to bask in his success given all that he has done for the game.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“I get where people would take umbrage with this quote, ‘Kobe would never. MJ would never.’ But LeBron has never done things like them. LeBron has always done things his way," Redick explained. The former NBA guard also went on to say that LeBron is one of the greatest to ever do it and that his longevity is something to marvel over. In fact, Redick's point was so well articulated that Stephen A. couldn't help but agree with it.

Of course, anything LeBron says is going to be polarizing, as his haters and biggest supporters are constantly in a war with one another. Let us know what you think of Redick's take, in the comments down below.