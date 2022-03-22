LeBron James had himself a phenomenal game for the Los Angeles Lakers last night as he scored 38 points in a triple-double performance that lifted him above his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a pretty amazing game, and it's clear that LeBron is still one of the best players in all of basketball, despite his age.

This was a huge win for the Lakers, as they have been plagued by poor play this season. After the game, Dave McMenamin of ESPN spoke to LeBron about his performance, and as you will read, LeBron is actually having a ton of fun this season. Simply put, the losses aren't getting to him right now.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

“I’m literally having the time of my life right now,” James said. “The game’s such a beautiful thing.” Eventually, LeBron was asked about the criticism the Lakers have faced this year, and as he explained, it really doesn't phase him at this point. “Because I couldn’t care less what the narrative about our team is,” James said. “At my point in my career, I don’t get involved in that stuff. I don’t read about it, I don’t hear it too much. … None of that stuff matters to me, I’m having a blast playing the game of basketball.”

For LeBron's critics, these comments will certainly come off poorly, however, if you're a James fan, you have to appreciate the clip at which he is scoring right now.

Let us know what you think of LeBron's season, in the comments down below.

