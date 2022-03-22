LeBron James went into Cleveland last night and absolutely dominated against his former team. The Lakers superstar was able to lead his team to a huge win, and LeBron's 38-12-11 triple-double was one of the highlights of the game. He has been on a tear when it comes to scoring, and there is a real possibility that he wins the scoring title at the age of 37, which would simply be unfathomable.

Perhaps the best highlight from the game was on one of his best friends, Kevin Love. In the clips below, you can see LeBron absolutely posterize Love who ended up falling to the ground due to the sheer velocity of what took place. It was yet another insane highlight from LeBron, who just keeps getting better with age.

A few moments after the play, Love went up to LeBron during a timeout and began putting him into a headlock. Of course, the two had huge smiles on their face, as they are actually best friends in real life. It was a great moment and yet another example of how LeBron is still connected to his former teammates from that second stint with the Cavaliers.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how LeBron and the Lakers use this win as momentum in time for the postseason.