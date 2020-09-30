Jimmy Edgar & Danny Brown Want You To "Get Up" & Do Better

Detroit producer Jimmy Edgar brought Danny Brown out from the shadows for a new two-pack he released earlier this morning.

Some of you may be familiar with the producer's earlier work on Vince Staples' Big Fish Theory, lending his brand of glitchy electronic-infused beats to the song "745."

The beat sounds like a machine lurching out percussion and electronic whoops, but Danny Brown is no stranger to finding his pocket in unconventional beats.

Edgar's beat creates a grim backdrop for Danny Brown to implore listeners to do more with their lives as he offers his take on current events.

"Cop pull you over then it's over, you/Black man shot, night down the stretcher," Brown raps, sounding as urgent as he did discussing addiction on XXX. "Under too much damn pressure/Stay stressed out, no helping out/We gotta keep it together."

The end result is a song that Danny Brown completely makes his own, sounding like a cross between his more experimental work on The Hybrid and XXX.

Are you feeling the return of the "old" Danny Brown? Let us know what you think of the new single in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Smoking on that stinky

Salsa like merengue

Beat it up, she hurricanin'

Screaming out "ay bay bay"

Trapped up in this rat race

Money owed like VATs paid

Chains looking like ice age

Cashing out like tax day