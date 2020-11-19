Jimmy Butler proved himself to be one of the best players in the league, this past season. While he might not be the guy who will consistently score 40 points per game, he is certainly a consistent scorer who offers up impressive efforts, night in and night out. He helped lead the Heat to an NBA Finals appearance and given the circumstances, the team gave the Los Angeles Lakers a much better fight than many were expecting.

Up until a while ago, Butler was signed to Jordan Brand but decided to become a sneaker free agent. Many were wondering where he would land, and now, an answer has been given. According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Butler is signing a long-term deal with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning, where he will be getting his very own signature shoes.

For those unfamiliar, Li-Ning has been around for quite some time now and has done business with other notable NBA stars. Perhaps the most prolific of these players is none other than Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who came through with multiple signature sneakers while signed to Li-Ning.

As it stands, Butler has yet to reveal any new models or designs, although this should be coming shortly. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images