Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are currently down 0-2 in the NBA Finals and with Game 3 going down tonight, they are in a must-win situation. Teams never come back when down 3-0, and considering just how strong the Lakers are, this series isn't looking too good. Regardless, Butler is confident in his group and he will be making sure they put in a big effort tonight.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Butler was almost on the other side of the NBA Finals. As he reports, Butler had plans to go and meet with the Lakers and Clippers following his Rendez-Vous with the Miami Heat. However, he loved the Heat so much that he ended up signing soon after.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Per Sam Amick:

"During the July 2019 free agency period in which he fell in love with the Heat culture during that storied Miami meeting and decided so quickly that he was all in with Pat Riley & Co., a source with knowledge of his situation said the next two meetings on his travel schedule were with the Clippers and the Lakers in Los Angeles. A source with knowledge of James’ thinking said Butler had the respect of the Lakers people who mattered most — James among them — but the Lakers chose to prioritize Kawhi Leonard above all else before he signed with the Clippers and were thus delayed in their process."

Regardless of the situation, we're sure Butler is happy with where he is now. This young Heat team is undeniably his and over the course of the next few years, he has an opportunity to do something special with them.

