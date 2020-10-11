Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been the biggest surprise of the NBA playoffs. The team came into the NBA bubble as a dark horse to make it far into the playoffs, although not many people expected them to go all the way to the NBA Finals and push the Los Angeles Lakers to at least six games. On Friday night, the Heat beat the Lakers in a close contest, and now, Game 6 goes down on Sunday with the Heat looking to push the series to a Game 7.

Only LeBron James has led a team to a 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals, and now, Butler is looking to become the second. It's not going to be an easy task, although Butler certainly seems motivated to make it happen. During media availability, Butler was very confident that his Heat team could come through with yet another shocker come Sunday night.

"I mean I'm sure they wanted to win and thought they was going to win coming into it, as did we," Butler said. "But it was a hard-fought game and I think it's going to be even harder for us next game, but I like out chances.

As for LeBron and the Lakers, they will want to jump out ahead early, as a seventh game would be in the Heat's favor in terms of momentum.

For those looking to watch the game, it airs at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.