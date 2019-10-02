The Miami Heat's first official training camp practice on Tuesday didn't get underway until 10am, but Jimmy Butler couldn't wait that long to get on the court. Instead, Butler showed up to the gym six and a half hours early, getting in a pre-practice workout at 3:30am.

"Just a little extra work while y'all in your third dream. I like to get it in," he said following the first of two-a-days, according to Ira Winderman. "How did I get in today? I clocked in at 3:30. You're asleep, right?"

The 30-year old shooting guard explained that he wasn't intentionally trying to show up any of his teammates by arriving to practice at such an ungodly hour - he simply just wants to hoop.

Per the Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman:

"I just want to compete," the 30-year-old former All-Star said. "I just want to hoop. All the training is cool. But I want to get out there with my guys, talk a little bit. But more than anything, just compete. I think that's why we do what we do over the summer. For real, it's loading up for this. I think today was a good start."

The four-time All Star averaged 18.2 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 55 regular season games with the Sixers last season, and then turned down a five-year, $190 million max offer from Philadelphia in order to make his way to South Beach. Butler's arrival in Miami on a four-year, $142 million deal resulted in veteran center Hassan Whiteside being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and swingman Josh Richardson joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat will kickoff the 2019-20 season at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30pm, but you can expect Butler to show up at 7:30am.

