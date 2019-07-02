Jimmy Butler's time with the Philadelphia 76ers has come to an end, but it's not because the Sixers didn't want the All Star shooting guard on the roster.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia was prepared to run it back with Butler, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but Jimmy turned down their five-year, $190 million max offer. Instead, Butler got his wish to play for the Miami Heat as part of a four-team sign-and-trade, while the Sixers used that money to sign Al Horford.

ESPN reports that Butler's deal with the Miami Heat is for four years, $142 million. The 29-year old All Star averaged 18.2 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 55 regular season games with the Sixers last season. Philly acquired Butler from Minnesota last year in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

In the trade for Jimmy Buckets, the Heat sent veteran center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers and guard Josh Richardson to the 76ers. Additionally, Miami dealt a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of the four-team deal, Meyers Leonard will be heading to Miami, while Moe Harkless finds himself with the Clippers.