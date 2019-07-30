Jimmy Butler is one of the more entertaining players in the NBA although he has built up quite a reputation for himself over the years. While playing for the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler was seen as a bit of a disruptor when it came to team chemistry. There was even one time earlier this season with the Timberwolves where he completely took over the practice and even berated the likes of Andrew Wiggins. That incident eventually led to Butler's trade to the 76ers where he was able to succeed and stay out of trouble.

This offseason, Butler signed a max contract with the Miami Heat and will be looking to lead his squad to the playoffs. With Butler's past indiscretions in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that some NBA executives feel as though Butler could be a hindrance.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

“You add Jimmy, you better be sure,” one executive explained to Keith Smith of Real GM. “I bet Spo (Erik Spoelstra) and Pat (Riley) are sure. And they are probably right. But that dude can ruin your whole deal if he’s not happy. And when has he ever been happy?”

These comments are an indictment on Butler but at the same time, they do confirm that Butler is a great player who is worth the risk. As of right now, he's in a position to lead a young Heat team and that can only mean big things moving forward.