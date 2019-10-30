Jimmy Butler made his Miami Heat debut at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday night and he did not disappoint.

The All-Star shooting guard, who missed the team's first three games as he celebrated the birth of his daughter Rylee, finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals while the Heat picked up a 112-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Butler's highlights included an effortless, behind the back crossover that put Tyrone Wallace on skates and a candid moment where cameras caught him calling another Hawks player a bitch.

Butler was 5-of-11 from the floor and 10-of-15 from the charity stripe in his 31 minutes of action last night. Rookie guard Tyler Herro, who has made numerous appearances on Butler's instagram story, led the team with 29 points, to go along with seven rebounds, in his 29 minutes off the bench.

"All good things," Butler said after the game. "We won. Obviously, I'm a father. But I'm blessed beyond measure. I get to play basketball with some incredible guys, for an incredible organization. Life is good right now."

The Heat (3-1) will now head to Atlanta for another game against the Hawks on Halloween, followed by a home game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.