Jimmy Butler will not be accompanying the Miami Heat on their upcoming two-game road trip, as head coach Erik Spoelstra announced on Friday that Butler's girlfriend recently gave birth to their baby girl. Butler missed Miami's home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday to be with his girl as she went into labor.

"Jimmy Butler is now a proud father to a baby daughter," Spoelstra announced Friday. "We're thrilled for him, and we're really excited."

The Heat signed the 30-year old All-Star to a four-year, $142 million contract this off-season as part of a sign and trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat picked up a 120-101 victory over the Grizzlies to kick off the season, as five different players scored in double figures, including Justin Winslow who led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Rookie guards Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro chipped in 24 and 14 points, respectively.

Those two rookies will continue to get more playing time with Butler out of the lineup for their upcoming games in Milwaukee and Minnesota. The Heat will return to Miami for a Tuesday night matchup against Trey Young and the Atlanta Hawks, in what should be Butler's regular season debut.