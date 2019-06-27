Whether Jimmy Butler re-signs with the Philadelphia 76ers or another team as a free agent this summer, he knows he is about to get PAID.

Butler, who turns 30 in September, is eligible to receive a five-year, $189M max contract from the Sixers while other teams around the league can offer a max of four years, $141M. According to at least one IG user (and over 9,000 others that liked his comment) Butler is not worth that kind of money.

As seen in the exchange embedded below, Jimmy Buckets replied to that fan, "And your opinion isn't worth my comment.. but hey I guess we both getting shit we ain't worth."

Among the teams interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler this Summer is the Houston Rockets, a team that doesn't have nearly enough cap space to sign him, but are hopeful they can pull off a sign-and-trade with the Sixers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rockets are now actively looking to trade PJ Tucker, Eric Gordon and/or Clint Capela in an effort to free up cap space. Woj also notes that Houston is looking to acquire first round picks as part of any trade, which they intend to flip to Philadelphia as part of a Butler sign-and-trade.

According to Ric Bucher, Butler is also considering signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and it appears he'd be willing to take less money in order to team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers are also in the mix, according to reports.