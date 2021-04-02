In early 2019, the entire Dreamville roster invigorated the game with a jolt of electricity, uniting at Atlanta's Tree Sounds Studio for a two-week creative boot camp. What followed was the release of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, a project that featured contributions from J. Cole, EarthGang, J.I.D, Bas, Cozz, Ari Lennox, Lute, Omen, DaBaby, Buddy, Young Nudy, Smino, Saba, Dreezy, Guapdad 4000, Smokepurpp, and many more.

Prior to the album's release, a highlight single emerged that encapsulated the spirit of the posse cut as we know and love it: "Costa Rica," produced by Cubeatz and Pyrex, featuring verses from Reese LAFLARE, Mez, Buddy, Jace, Ski Mask The Slump God, Smokepurpp, Guapdad 4000, Bas, and J.I.D. About as free-spirited a banger as they come, "Costa Rica" quickly became a fan-favorite, to the point where it was previously certified gold in December of 2019.

Now, "Costa Rica" has officially leveled up, hitting platinum status with over one million album-equivalent units sold. The news was quickly celebrated by J.I.D, who seemed amused by the timing of the announcement. "We went platinum again no fools day," he writes, alluding to the fact that the album from whence "Costa Rica" came was certified platinum in April of 2020. Rest assured that the Dreamville lyricist will have to make a bit of space on his walls, as they're currently lined with a slew of plaques from his solo catalog.

We'd like to extend a major congratulations to J.I.D and the entire Dreamville team, especially those directly involved in the madcap and spontaneous creation of "Costa Rica." Read more about the making-of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 right here.