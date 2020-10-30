mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J.I.D. Does What He Does On "JIDtranada Freestyle"

Mitch Findlay
October 30, 2020 12:41
J.I.D continues his streak of dropping new freestyles with "JIDtranada," produced by Canadian beatmaker Kaytranada.


Is it fair to call it J.I.D season, or is that simply naive optimism talking? Either way, the Spillage Village lyricist has been increasingly active, having dropped off a new freestyle earlier this week -- you can check out the Christo-produced track right here, should you be so inclined. Now, he's officially emerged with another new freestyle, this time enlisting Kaytranada to hold it down behind the boards. In that department, Kaytra slides through with a lowkey bop, the perfect backdrop for JID to kick effortless flows.

By now, we've already come to expect as much from the acclaimed Dreamville signee, who has been sitting on a few key projects for a minute now. It's hard to assess if and when he's planning on another November drop -- lest we forget DiCaprio 2's November arrival in 2018, but fans are hopeful that we'll see a new J.I.D album sooner than later. Especially when he continues to rap at such a high caliber. "Twenty-somethin, Kurt Cobain inside the game, swerving change inside your lane," he spits. "Heard you people want me dead well get in line and file your claim." Check out "JIDtranada" right now, and sound off -- do you want to hear the pair collaborate on a full tune? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My membrane tainted, my pen pad painted with pain
Point range, aim at your brain -- bang -- I'm angry
Drinkin' Jamie, I'm just like you but we ain't the same
Twenty-somethin, Kurt Cobain inside the game
Swerving change inside your lane
Heard you people want me dead well get in line and file your claim

