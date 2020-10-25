J.I.D Pops His Sh*t On "Cludder Freestyle"

The Dreamville squad has been dropping nothing but heat since their inception and at this point, there are a few projects from the camp that we're waiting on. Of course, J. Cole is among those that we hope to arrive before the year comes to a close. However, J.I.D has fans eagerly awaiting the next project. He's made a few appearances over the months on some stand-out cuts and arguably had some of the best performances on ROTD3.

The rapper returned at the wee hours of the morning with a brand new loosie for the world to rock with on this fine Sunday morning. "Cludder Freestyle," produced by Christo and Nice Rec, showcases J.I.D's intricate verse structure and sharp penmanship skills as he rips through the smooth production with ease.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Never trust a n***a sayin' "Trust me"

Be stupid to trust a bitch

The only time she love me is when we fuckin'

The truth will come out the closet all dirty and dusty

But the real n***a can't get touched by sayin' Dusky

