J.I. The Prince Of New York Has The Summer On Smash With "Love In The Club"

J.I The Prince Of New York is here to say. Following the release of 2019's Hood Life Krisis Vol. 1 and 2, the rapper returned this week with his latest project, Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1. With features from Lil Durk and Myke Towers, J.I shows all sides of his artistry, and even expands on his sonic mission.

Fans have been longing for the release of his previously-previewed single, "Love In The Club" and it arrived just in time for the summer. J.I's flexing on an island vibe with tinges of dancehall infused into the production. Don't get it twisted, though -- this isn't a tribute to Usher. Contrasting the upbeat production, J.I details his paranoia while maintaining a low-profile when he's out in public and with the women he deals with.

"I tried to put more like reggae, Afro, dancehall beats, and vibes on the tape so people could vibe more. I have another anticipated record called 'Love In The Club'' that everybody’s going crazy for," he told HNHH ahead of the release of the project. "I have a dancehall vibe on the tape that I feel like is gonna be bigger than 'Spanglish.'”

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't show love and affection

I got all the drugs in my section

She gon' probably fall in love in my section

So she knows when it come to my section