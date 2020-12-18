J.I. Delivers Melodic Third Volume Of “Hood Life Krisis” Series

The Brooklyn-bred newcomer is back with the third installment of his Hood Life Krisis series. While not actually releasing a full project this year, J.I. has managed to stay pretty active. The 19-year-old has had quite the year, collaborating with peers like Lil Durk, Nav, and Lil Tjay. Known for his melodic flow and music, the young emcee did not disappoint on the new project.

The EP includes a brand new collaboration with fellow New York spitter A Boogie titled “R&B Sh*t” where the rappers team-up to deliver lust-infused bars--as the title suggests. In proper J.I. style, “Everything” and “Sufficiente” have more of the reggaeton and dancehall influenced sound that contributed to his initial success. Also included on the tape is the previously released single “Letter 2 U.”

The rapper gained notoriety after his 2019 single “Need Me” experienced success. He also revealed he has an upcoming Spotify series about his life and success to us earlier this year. Check out the newcomer on our On the Come Up series below as well!

Tune into J.I.’s new project and let us know what you think in the comments!