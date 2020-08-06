mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J.I. The Prince Of NY & Lil Durk Tap Nav For Remix "Painless 2"

Erika Marie
August 06, 2020 00:56
J.I the Prince of N.Y added Nav to the remix of his "Welcome To G Starr Vol. 1" track "Painless" featuring Lil Durk.


He's 18-years-old and already has years in the industry under his belt. J.I the Prince of N.Y recently shared his Welcome To G Starr Vol. 1 EP, a project that has steadily remained on repeat among his admirers. He's garnered support from hitmakers like Drake and Roddy Ricch, and he experimented on his latest project by including "reggae, Afro, dancehall beats, and vibes on the tape so people could vibe more." A track that fans noted as a standout was "Painless" featuring Chicago's Lil Durk, and now J.I. returns with the remix.

On "Painless 2," you'll find J.I the Prince of N.Y alongside Durkio once again, but this time they add Nav into their rap circle. Three major cities know to produce hitmakers are represented on this one, so we imagine that it will be turned up from coast-to-coast-to-Canada. We recently chatted with J.I about his career, so make sure to check out our interview here while streaming "Painless 2." 

Quotable Lyrics

I could name many n*ggas movin' shady
I see how y'all move, n*ggas think sh*t a game
I could play many b*tches, but it's crazy
I choose not to do it, I stay out the way
I remember when I didn't have Louis V's
That was when I would walk through the rain (Oh)

