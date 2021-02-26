Jhené Aiko Leads The Way On "Raya & The Last Dragon" Soundtrack

Days after roasting her boyfriend Big Sean on the sixth anniversary of his fan-favorite album Dark Sky Paradise, JheneÌ Aiko returns with some new music of her own. A week ahead of the release of Disney's next animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, the Chilombo artist has released "Lead The Way," the album opener for the upcoming movie's soundtrack.

JheneÌ's contribution to Raya and the Last Dragon's original motion picture soundtrack is a heartfelt song about the importance of following one's heart. "Lead The Way" is packed with themes such as trust, family, love, and perseverance, and the bright, lush production is the perfect soundscape for this inspirational effort. Despite it being one of the biggest songs on the soundtrack for a kid's movie, "Lead The Way" is still an impressive release from JheneÌ that isn't too far off from her own musical output.

Does JheneÌ Aiko's new song make you want to check out Raya and the Last Dragon when it hits theatres and Disney Plus next Friday?

Quotable Lyrics

When you're broken, open up your heart and feel

There's no difference, we're all family here

It's 'bout all of our doubts, all our up and downs

There is never really anything to fear