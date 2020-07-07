Leaks are the furthest thing from a new concept. Leaks have plagued the industry even before the Internet had a role in it. Unfortunately, with the Internet, it's even easier for an artist's unreleased music to hit the web. In the past few years, we've witnessed songs from the biggest artists like Kanye, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and more hit the internet prematurely.

The world of leaks is apparently a lucrative business.Playboi Carti's catalog of unreleased music has suffered numerous leaks over the past few years. Over the past few days, DaBaby's main producer JetsonMade has faced accusations that he's been leaking songs from Playboi Carti's vault. A video emerged that appeared to include the producer negotiating the sale of an unreleased track for Bitcoin. He isn't seen clearly in the video but it appears that he has admitted that was him in the video. However, he claimed that he was simply "trolling."

“dat video y’all keep posting is CAP,” he wrote on Instagram Stories along with a screenshot of a text exchange with the apparent buyer, according to HipHopDX. “i was definitely trolling.”

JetsonMade had a role in producing Playboi Carti's most recent single, "@ MEH" that dropped earlier this year. One of Carti's associates hit Twitter up shortly after this incident blew up and revealed that they were actually close to finishing the project. Leaks only delay it further.

