Jet Life's Fendi P Drops Off "Candy Wet"

Jet Life has been putting in that work this month. A few weeks ago, Curren$y teamed up with Young Roddy and Trademark Da Skydiver for their joint project, Plan Of Attack. Now, Jet Life member Fendi P is back with his latest drop. On "Candy Wet," the rapper droopy flow floats over the dreamy trap instrumental as he drops fly bars how he's living.

Fendi P is a few months removed from his last project Fendi P3 which came in July. The rapper's latest project included features from Fiend, Curren$y, Neno Calvin, and Chels. Hopefully, the release of "Candy Wet" is a sign that he's readying another new project before the year's end. Keep your eyes peeled for any news on that and peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Whippin' chicken

Ouu, finger lickin', come and get a wing

Lil bitch listen, used to n***as trickin'

Bitch, you gon' spend on me

New VVs, VVS my teeth

VVS my sleeve